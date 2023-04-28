🚨Chelsea are set to meet Inter Milan to discuss the future of 29-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan with the Serie A club, as well as the possibility of signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27.🔵#CFC🔵#IMInter https://t.co/zjPF7UQdTD pic.twitter.com/IaXe62kHmj

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 27, 2023