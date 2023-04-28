Within Chelsea and with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino assured, the club will have changes to the max. The first thing to do, and it is a direct requirement to be able to finalize transfers, is to release a large part of the squad. Not only because of the excess of players that those from London have within it, but because the finances are overwhelmed and are under notice from the FA and UEFA, in case of balancing them, there will be serious problems in the short and long term .
For this reason, the club enlists massive sales and one of the objectives is not to receive back any of the loanees this season. Among the footballers that stand out is the name of Romelu Lukaku, for whom they have invested a huge amount of money and now it is a headache. His salary is one of the highest in the squad and cannot be afforded, thus, they want the Belgian to continue within Inter Milan, but since those from Italy cannot pay for the purchase of him, the Blues They will try an exchange.
Chelsea want a reliable goalkeeper and are interested in André Onana. For its part, Inter Milan does want to let the Cameroonian out because he arrived for free and now they can get huge profits for him in the summer. Thus, those of the Premier League will offer their striker as a bargaining chip for the African goal, considering both players of similar values. The Italians will have to make a decision, because United also wants André and they put 40 million euros clean.
