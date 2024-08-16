The Gresini rider won’t do anything crazy

Sunday 18th August when the MotoGP Austrian GP will start at 2pm it will be exactly 1029 days since his last MotoGP victory Marc Márquez arrived in Misano in the second GP of 2021, the one named after Emilia Romagna.

Prompted on this topic by DAZN the Gresini rider stressed that he doesn’t feel any particular withdrawal from victories: “When more than 1000 days pass you don’t feel it anymore – his words – I was looking for the win more at the beginning of the season than I am now. Here maybe we could be closer than at Silverstone, I am working and I am learning a lot every weekend”.

The weather forecast could provide an assist to the eight-time world champion: in particular, on Sunday the probability of rain is currently close to 80% and Marquez could make the difference in the wet, a condition that has always seen him stand out positively compared to the other MotoGP competitors with the exception of some specialists in the wet or ‘hybrid’ conditions such as Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins.