The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has brought with it a significant increase in cybercrime. Booking.com is one of these platforms that suffer from this, which makes them aware of this reality and commit to investing in resources and technology to guarantee the security of their users and their data.

In an exclusive interview with elEconomista.es, Marnie Wilking, spokesperson and global director of security for Booking.com, reveals the strategies and technologies that the platform uses to combat cybercrime and protect its users.

According to Wilking, they have identified that the main threat is phishing. To combat this, Booking.com has implemented measures such as restriction of message templating, email and URL whitelisting, and machine learning algorithms to detect malicious phishing messages.

Besides, the platform invests in advanced security infrastructureincluding machine learning algorithms, to detect and block fraudulent bookings and other suspicious activities. At the same time, Booking.com ensures that its employees are trained and aware of security best practices through mandatory training and access to continuous learning resources.

The company has a bug bounty program to identify and address potential vulnerabilities on its platform, in addition to collaborating with global expert security researchers to strengthen the security of the platform.

However, the company She was evasive when asked about responsibilities for scammed users within the platform. And there are still unanswered aspects about what happens in these cases, when Booking.com takes the blame, and above all What are the conditions under which the money is returned to the person? who has been scammed by a false advertisement within the app.

Tips for users to avoid scams on Booking.com

Verify the authenticity of websites – Look for trust indicators like the lock symbol in the address bar.

Be cautious with requests for personal information : Do not share sensitive information through suspicious emails or messages.

Review accommodation policies – Pay attention to payment policies and urgent payment requests.

– Pay attention to payment policies and urgent payment requests. Use official channels: Contact the Booking.com customer service department if you have any questions or problems.