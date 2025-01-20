Over the weekend, Silicon Valley tech giants hosted a number of creator-focused parties to celebrate Trump’s arrival to the White House. Spotify hosted a special lunch for podcastersincluding Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire. A source familiar with the matter told WIRED that Google and YouTube are also preparing their own reception for creators.

All hands to Trump

At the TikTok-sponsored Power 30 party, creators bonded with their new sponsors, dancing to the Top 40 for hours in MAGA hats (Make America Great Again) and earmuffs with the TikTok label. At another platform-sponsored party at Capital One Stadium, conservative creators received company merchandise, including can holders with a dancing Trump graphic and ear muffs in the company’s pink and blue colors. Behind the scenes, TikTok seemed mired in confusion: the app It went down late Saturday due to the alleged ban, but returned on Sunday and sent a notification assuring its users that Trump would “save it” once he took office.

“One of the best parts of my job is spending time with our YouTube creators, because they are the ones who truly shape the culture,” YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said in a statement following Sunday’s creator event. “They are experimenting with new ideas in the media landscape, and it was amazing to have a front-row seat this last year.”

At the awards ceremony for the influencers On Sunday, Trump campaign advisor Alex Bruesewitz, the architect of this winning creator- and internet-focused strategy, received an award honoring his digital contributions. Years before joining Trump’s team, Bruesewitz ran X Strategies, a political media agency, which worked with young political candidates. on-line Like Matt Gaetz. In 2022, he published Winning the Social Media War: How Conservatives Can Fight Back, Reclaim the Narrative, and Turn the Tides Against the Lefta book that instructs Republicans on how to use social media for electoral gain.

“Social media has created a whole new battle front for us. We have to fight back, we will make ourselves heard and we will reopen the market,” he wrote in 2022. Bruesewitz also saw the potential podcasts had to bring Trump’s message to voters who weren’t already listening to him. The podcasts they provided mass audiences for Republican discourse; In an interview with WIRED after the election, he described listeners as “medium and low propensity male voters.” He added that those who do not usually consume the main media were the ones who ensured the victory. Shapiro told WIRED that podcasts “they gave a window into the authenticity of the candidates.”

The “conquest “influencer” it’s just the beginning

Over the summer, the RNC co-chair hosted an event with the Heritage Foundation to train more than two dozen conservative creators on how to communicate their politics to voters online. Savannah Chrisley, Sean Mike Kelly and Emily Saves America, some of whom came out of the Turning Point Ambassador Program (TPUSA), attended the event.

Since 2019, Turning Point has recruited and trained at least 400 influencers conservatives in what is essentially an incubator. Some of the influencers Most popular on the right have come out of the Turning Point show, such as Alex Clark, Benny Johnson and Candace Owens. Training typically takes place at summits across the country, where Turning Point leaders like Charlie Kirk and Tyler Bowyer teach attendees how, when, and what type of content to post. Once a person joins the program, the organization’s public relations team actively introduces them to producers at networks like Fox News. They are invited to special events where speakers like Trump and Tucker Carlson give speeches and allow creators to network and collaborate to grow their audiences.