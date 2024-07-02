Verstappen-Mercedes, so many rumours

Although Max Verstappen clearly implied in the press conference on Thursday at the Red Bull Ring that he will remain with his team in 2025, there have been further rumours regarding the possible farewell of the Dutch driver towards Mercedes.

And certainly the words of Jos Verstappen over the weekend, which culminated in him saying he was open to the possibility of his son leaving Red Bull, after yet another spat with Christian Horner, did not help these rumours to die down.

The clause related to Helmut Marko

He intervened on the whole affair Helmut Markoto the notebooks of the Kleine Zeitung: “We need calm to ensure success. I have a contract until 2026 and I will respect it, provided that all my functions remain unchanged”. The Austrian added: “So Max’s exit clause won’t be necessary”openly admitting for the first time the option of the driver leaving linked to his permanence at Red Bull.