It’s another Sergio Perez what Red Bull is admiring in 2022. Milton Keynes’s second team leader not only stood out for his team-man characteristics, but also improved his performance, so much so that it came close to Max’s. Verstappen and even beat him in qualifying in Jeddah and in two free practice sessions in Melbourne. Also at the pace level, Perez is much more present than in 2021, and in Saudi Arabia – without the Safety Car – he could have said his way for the final victory.

Helmut Marko appreciated the progress made by Checowho came second in Melbourne: “He drove a really great race, he had the same pace as Max. He also thought about doing the quick ride to remove the additional point from Charles Leclerc, but it would have been an unnecessary risk, also because the Ferrari driver went one second per lap faster. But Checo is now maintaining the expectations that Red Bull had of him“, He told the Germans of formel1.de. “He has improved significantly in qualifying, and in the race he is there. Normally today we would have won a second and a third place, luckily Checo managed to take the second position“.