There Red Bull has just concluded a golden season, which saw it conquer both the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen and the constructors’ championship well in advance, leaving its mark on the 2022 single-seater revolution. The Anglo-Austrian team has revealed some shortcomings in terms of reliability of the first three races of the season, before putting on track a clear domination that led Verstappen to sign the record of fifteen successes in a single championship. The only regret is that of not being able to secure the double in the drivers’ standings, with Sergio Perez mocked by Charles Leclerc in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull adviser, is optimistic for 2023, although his team will be forced to pay a 10% reduction of the time available for aerodynamic tests due to the well-known budget cap case. The former Austrian driver analyzed 2022 as follows: “The team has done an excellent job, both riders have provided super performances it will be difficult for us to repeat ourselves Next year. After the first three races we were 46 points behind and Verstappen himself said he would need 35 or 36 races to recover. But then we had a clear turnaround and transformed an overweight and difficult to tune car into a car that did well everywhere. Except in Brazil“. Marko, in his interview with Servus TVshowed confidence for next season: “The penalty? It will mean that every test will have to be carried out in the wind tunnel. But we are already relatively optimistic about that we will be in front. And then Verstappen’s confidence grows more and more.”