RB20: In Search of Lost Balance

The Zandvoort weekend that ends the F1 summer break will already be crucial to evaluate whether the break has brought some serenity back home Red Bull in terms of understanding the technical package available. In Holland, both RB20s will be in the Hungarian configuration, i.e. without the side cannons, a specification designed for high-downforce circuits that essentially sees Red Bull backtracking in terms of development.

In Hungary Verstappen missed pole position by 46 thousandths and in the race the pace was difficult to evaluate in light of stints constantly driven in traffic. Perez will debut with this version that he did not yet have available in Budapest and will have to face a McLaren that instead shows up in Zandvoort with the second major package of updates after the one introduced in Miami.

Helmut Marko he did not hide the fact that the work done in Red Bull in this first half of the season has not yielded the desired results: “Upgrades? I’d rather call them downgrades – the words of the Austrian manager reached by Little Newspaper – We’ll see how it goes in Holland, in the last races we haven’t expressed our best level and we haven’t obtained the results that were within our reach also due to particular factors such as the penalty spent in Spa to introduce a new engine”. Marko clings to the fact that Red Bull has been ‘too bad to be true’ recently, will the standard be enough to beat even an updated McLaren? In Holland there will be the first of 10 verdicts that could be worth not only the Constructors’ title, but also the Drivers’.