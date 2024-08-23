It will be an extraordinary September in the Motor Valley. In the past, in 2020 and 2021, but only to stem the restrictions of the pandemic, the area had hosted two events in the same season. This time it is different and there are all the conditions to achieve a great result in terms of audience and media visibility at the end of the tourist season. The countdown has therefore begun towards what will be the last European event before the five planned overseas and the grand finale in Valencia in mid-November.

It is easy to imagine the surge in sporting passion that the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera (6-8 September) and the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (20-22 September) will bring about in such a competitive and exciting sporting season in all categories.

As for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, after the official announcement on July 15, the organizational machine has been set in motion and thanks to the decisive support of the Emilia-Romagna Region it will be possible to offer in record time the further ‘pearl’ of a 2024 that from a sporting perspective has offered the territory world-class events and the consequent economic impact.

“2024 is writing the history of top-level sport in the Sport Valley of Emilia-Romagna,” commented the regional councilor for Tourism, Andrea Corsini, “with the start of the Tour de France, the Italian Golf Open, the matches of the national football team, the Davis Cup and many other events. The Motor Valley schedule is extraordinary with Formula E, Formula 1, WorldSBK, two MotoGPs and many other events. We have estimated an economic return on the territory of 18 euros for each invested and without presumption I believe that there is no calendar like this in the world. All this is possible thanks to the ability to share common goals and to give them substance thanks to the industriousness and global efficiency that this region expresses.”

“Sport will be the driving force of a September that has all the prerequisites to be a truly positive month for tourism for the entire territory – says the president of Visit Romagna Jamil Sadegholvaad – in addition to the double appointment with the world championship, only in Rimini will we have the World skate games 2024, the world figure skating championships or, staying on the subject of motors, the Transitalia Marathon. Events that have a positive effect in terms of attendance, induced and therefore economy and work and that contribute to looking at September no longer as the ‘tail’ of the summer season, but as the central period of a Romagna that, in terms of offerings, capacity for hospitality and services, presents itself as attractive every season of the year”.

As per tradition, the green light that introduces the Grand Prix is ​​the presentation of the official poster, truly revolutionary and bearing the signature of the creative genius of Aldo Drudi, at work with his Drudi Performance.

“The second Grand Prix hosted by Motor Valley at Misano World Circuit represents another great opportunity to develop the graphic project dedicated to this splendid track, awarded with the Compasso d’Oro 2024 – explains Aldo Drudi -. In this case we worked on the successful graphic concept of 2022, the ‘Racing Voodoo’, with colorful and masked drivers who ‘dance’ on the track.

The basic texture of the poster is the same that decorates the escape spaces of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The colors are soft, an alternative to the strong ones used until now, perhaps applicable in the future on some new area of ​​the circuit in the development of the ‘Ride on Colors’, a project considered Land Art in continuous evolution. The subject is the caricature of a driver who does a wheelie celebrating the victory. Once again we chose to create an original ‘hand made’ graphic, without falling into the banality of photographic elaborations”.

On the pre-sales front, it has been decided to extend to Sunday 8 September the deadline to secure an unmissable combination and combine the ticket for the Red Bull San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix (6-8 September) with that of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with a 30% discount. An opportunity that has therefore been extended to all those who purchase tickets for the first Grand Prix on the eve of the event.