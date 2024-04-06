The so-called modernization of the countryside and the reform made to article 27 of the Constitution, published on January 6, 1992, a year before the signing of the FTA, meant the expulsion of peasants from their lands and the extinction of the ejido in our country due to the logic of the market. Until before said reform, Sinaloa had more than 800 thousand hectares of irrigation, the majority of that surface belonged to the ejido. Under the deception of improving the conditions of the peasants by modernizing the countryside and the ejido, the channel opens to the privatization of the ejido lands and, as a consequence, the rent and sale of them.

By dismantling the public politics of support to the countryside, the State withdraws the policy of protection of the social economy of the countryside, which results in Sinaloa that more than eighty percent of the ejidal land is rented and most of it has been sold, the the ejidatarios of the lands that they had acquired by their own right and were their patrimony.

Not only that process is recorded in the field. Along with the dispossession of indigenous people and peasants, as part of that circumstance, a model of rural development under the policies of agribusiness that control the rural economy of the world, thus generating commercial agriculture whose profitability is diminished because it is transferred abroad via production costs.

Nowadays, most of the ejidatarios have rented the plot, many have sold it, among the peasants there is sadness, this is how the ejido leaders express it. -Income is a form of resistance to the attacks of the market. Don Héctor Borboa Corrales, from El Tigre, Navolato, says: “I have already made my will and I made it so that, even if my children do not agree, they cannot sell the plot. “The plot is not for sale.” Or Vicente Meléndrez Castro, from the Gambino ejido, Guasave, who shares: “May my plot never be sold, we have to hold on, changes in government will come.” -Said registered before 2018. In Ahome, Mrs. Vicenta and Mrs. Juana Leyva Valenzuela were ejidatarios of the Vallejo ejido, they are no longer so, their plots are planted by an individual who is now the owner.

The indigenous governor Reynalda Leyva Urías shared with us in 2022: “They were stripped of their plots, a guy bought them at a cheap price, those purchases were made in collusion with the commissioners. They modified the law so that the ejidatario could sell. They stripped them, I say. They paid Vicenta 13,500 pesos per hectare, and Juana was given an old truck. “We have been stripped of land and territory, of identity, we are discriminated against.”

In Guasavein a meeting with presidents of ejidal commissioners, held in Norotillos, on March 26, they shared with us: “For us, the FTA that Salinas signed is “the complete opposite” of the peasant, we would not like to agree with this president, with what he did, to reform article 27 of the Constitution and put an end to Banrural, Conasupo, Pronase, and other things, he put the ejido up for sale.” . “We farmers need to organize ourselves without traitor leaders.” “The ejido needs the support and protection of the government, as it was before the pelón.”

Thinking about the country's transformation requires the union and conviction of the State, farmers, peasants and indigenous people, for the creation of an alternative rural development model. An obligatory step: the reform of constitutional article 27. The peasants are already doing their thing: they offer resistance, they rent their plot. Thanks to them, their effort and resistance, the ejido survives latent. The challenge now is to fight to restore the land to the peasants, Mexico and Sinaloa They are going through a transformation process that presents us with that historic opportunity: another policy.

We recommend you read: