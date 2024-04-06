The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has set working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which will begin on (Monday, April 8th, with official work resuming on the 15th of the same month), announcing the continuation of work around the clock at the Customer Happiness Center at Airport Services. Dubai International Building No. 3, while the Customer Happiness Center in Al Awir operates throughout the holiday from six in the morning until ten. Customers can also communicate regarding inquiries related to management transactions through the “Amer” call center on 8005111, which operates around the clock.

The Dubai Residency directed all customers to use smart applications through Dubai Now and its smart application and website (gdrfad.gov.ae) (GDFRA DXB), as they receive customer requests and transactions, with the aim of continuing to lead in providing the best practices and the highest standards of sustainable services. During workdays and holidays, it pointed out that its digital services represent channels for communicating and completing transactions in a smooth manner that reduces time and effort. The continuation of work during the Eid al-Fitr holiday comes within the framework of the management’s mission to provide the utmost flexibility and comfort to delight its customers by providing comprehensive digital services around the clock.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai extended its warmest congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr to the leadership and people of the UAE, and to all residents of its land, visitors, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to bring it back to everyone with health and wellness.