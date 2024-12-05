Meta, a technology company led by Mark Zuckerberg, landed the Anjana transatlantic cable in Santander (Spain) in mid-October. This fiber optic cable connects Myrtle Beach (South Carolina, United States) with the capital of the autonomous community of Cantabria, it has a capacity of almost 500 terabits per second, measures 7,121 kilometers in length and connects both countries thanks to its 24 fiber pairs.

With this landing, Zuckerberg’s company is committed to working with telecommunications companies, technology companies and other interested parties. Furthermore, Anjana is the result of the work of its continuous efforts and investments made in Spain to build high-end network infrastructures on a global scale. However, in order to expand its services, Meta plans to build a global submarine fiber optic cable of more than 40,000 kilometerswhich will extend around the world and in which it plans to invest more than 10 billion dollars.

The TechCrunch newspaper reveals that “Meta will be the sole owner and user of the submarine cable”therefore, “will represent a milestone for its infrastructure efforts” to drive all mobile traffic and its investments in artificial intelligence. However, although several sources close to Meta confirmed this project, they told the aforementioned media outlet that the submarine cable “it is still in its early stages”.

“The expectation is that Meta will speak more publicly on the topic in early 2025when confirming plans for the cable, including the planned route, capacity and some of the reasons behind its construction,” notes TechCrunch.





Meta wants its own submarine cable for several reasons



The undersea cable would provide Meta with a dedicated path for data traffic around the world, and would extend from the east coast of the United States to India via South Africa, and then to the west coast of the United States from India via from Australia, forming a kind of W.

This would be the new Meta submarine cable. Sunil Tagare via LinkedIn.com

But what does Meta want to achieve with this submarine cable? The main objectives focus on the ability to support traffic on all its properties, highlight momentum through underwater investments, guarantee the quality of your services in this type of traffic and have direct ownership to deliver your content to users around the world.

However, beyond all these goals, Zuckerberg’s company also wants “avoid areas of geopolitical tension” and play a role in your ability to train and work with artificial intelligence models thanks to this submarine cable.