Recently, it was learned that Mark Zuckerberg would be building a $100 million bunker on his Hawaii ranch, which will have explosion-proof doors.

Apparently, Facebook creator and his wife Priscilla Chan plan to have a 5,000-foot underground complex, within his property on the island of Kauia.

According to a journalistic investigation by the American magazine 'Wired', The construction consists of multiple rooms, bathrooms and a space as extensive as a football field.

“The partially completed complex consists of more than a dozen buildings, with at least 30 rooms and 30 bathrooms in total. It is centered around two mansions with a total area comparable to that of a professional football field (more than five thousand square meters or 57,000 square feet), housing several elevators, offices, conference rooms and an industrial-sized kitchen,” points out the research

Similarly, It is planned that several areas of the complex will be operated through soundproof boards and that rooms like the library have “blind doors” made to mimic the design of the surrounding walls.

According to the plans, The exterior of the underground shelter will be made of metal and will be filled with concrete, like anti-aircraft bunkers.. It is also planned to be self-sufficient with its own water service “16 meters (55 feet) in diameter and five meters (18 feet) high, along with a pumping system.”

Some officials and residents of the island have stated that there has been a mystery and secrecy surrounding the construction similar to that of a military matter.

“The only other time this occurs is when protected military installations are created. “It is very rare for a private project to include a confidentiality agreement,” a local construction industry official linked to the work told 'Wired.'

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an American programmer and entrepreneur, one of the creators and founders of Facebook.

The inhabitants of the place have also stated that, in addition to the construction obstructing the beautiful view of the place, they are being constantly observed by security personnel and limits the acquisition of land by natives.

And it is not surprising, since the bunker complex, that will join two mansions, will have an extensive network of surveillance cameras and several doors will be closed inside using a keypad.

“It's crazy that a man who is not from Hawaii comes here and buys a lot of land that limits the locals (the possible acquisition of) the land,” according to John, a former worker at Zuckerberg's complex for the aforementioned media.

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

