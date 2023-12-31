His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, published a new poetic masterpiece entitled “Daughters of Kings.”
His Highness published the poem on his official Instagram account, which reads:
Layla I am not with Layla Al-Qasid Al-Anoud
And my poem is increased by the passing of the nights of Saba
And my understanding is that I am not bounded by boundaries
Even if the light of understanding was hidden, it would not be hidden
As far as I know, I don't need any witnesses present
God's gift to me is precious to those who seek
And my heart is not afraid of dryness and rust
And my beloved is living among a wild antelope
And my chest is not wide, its limits cannot be limited
Being a country so vast is tiring.
And my soldier, I am not like my soldiers
No soldier can defeat them even if he tries
By the way, I won't reach Blood Hall
And whoever enters the storms of danger, they ride
My brother, I am not able to hear the sound of thunder
He has a history of glory as if the news had come about him
These emirates are subject to contracts
Daughters of kings and my life is hers
