His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, published a new poetic masterpiece entitled “Daughters of Kings.”

His Highness published the poem on his official Instagram account, which reads:

Layla I am not with Layla Al-Qasid Al-Anoud

And my poem is increased by the passing of the nights of Saba

And my understanding is that I am not bounded by boundaries

Even if the light of understanding was hidden, it would not be hidden

As far as I know, I don't need any witnesses present

God's gift to me is precious to those who seek

And my heart is not afraid of dryness and rust

And my beloved is living among a wild antelope

And my chest is not wide, its limits cannot be limited

Being a country so vast is tiring.

And my soldier, I am not like my soldiers

No soldier can defeat them even if he tries

By the way, I won't reach Blood Hall

And whoever enters the storms of danger, they ride

My brother, I am not able to hear the sound of thunder

He has a history of glory as if the news had come about him

These emirates are subject to contracts

Daughters of kings and my life is hers