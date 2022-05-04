Trek to Yomi is the protagonist of a new trailer within hours of launch. The video published by Flying Wild Hog introduces players to the setting and gameplay of the samurai-based action, which from tomorrow, Thursday 5th Maywill be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, One and PC, as well as included in the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalog.

Trek to Yomi is a scrolling action single-player inspired by samurai movies and featuring a black and white visual style. Set in Japan during the Edo period, we will play as the samurai Hiroki, who will try to save the people of his village.

Continuing the adventure, our protagonist will be able to use an increasing number of attacks and combos. In the video, the developers also confirm that they need approximately to complete the game 4-6 hours and that three difficulty levels are available, as well as an unlockable extra fourth, let’s assume by completing the game at least once.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our Trek to Yomi trial and our interview with game designer Leonard Menchiari.