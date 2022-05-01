A new evacuation of civilians – after the two small groups of yesterday – is possible in one day from Mariupol. The city authorities reported this, according to which residents who want to leave Mariupol to go to Zaporizhzhia must present themselves at 4 pm local time, 3 pm in Italy, at the Port City Mall. “We pray for everything to work”, they wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, two groups of civilians – for a total of 46 people – have left the residential buildings near the Azovstal steel plant according to the Russian Defense Ministry, according to which 25 people were evacuated yesterday afternoon and another 21 yesterday evening. All were provided with food, medical care and accommodation.

According to the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, there are still a thousand civilians left in the plant, some of whom “are between life and death”.

“A glimmer of hope”. This is how an advisor to the Ukrainian defense ministry defined the evacuation from the area of ​​the Azovstal steel plant. “They are naturally small numbers – Yuri Sak told the BBC – because there are over a thousand civilians still trapped in the steel plant and even 500 wounded soldiers who need to be evacuated to receive the necessary medical assistance. The situation, while there is a glimmer of hope, it continues to be extremely difficult “.