This recognition is named after ““Agustina Ramírez” because it honors Sinaloan women who, like her, contribute to the homeland of Mexico and with their actions they enhance the value of society, culture and family values. Women bearers of human love.

Within the framework of the commemoration of the 145th death anniversary of Agustina Ramírez, the award of the State Award for Social Merit 2024.

Marisol is a rural teacher, originally from San Marcos, municipality of Mazatlan, bearer of human love that she transmits from the traces she leaves in the history of the town of La Noria, and Sinaloa, promoting reading, writing and art in boys and girls. She makes community.

At the event held on February 14, on the occasion of the 2024 award ceremony, which I attended as a guest in my capacity as president of the Political Coordination Board of the H. Congress of Sinaloa, I witnessed the reasons that were more than sufficient for teacher Marisol to be awarded this recognition, reasons that are also a call. A success of the jury.

The governor correctly stated it Ruben Rocha Moya: “…The Agustina Ramírez award, given to Marisol Lizárraga, is a recognition of Sinaloans who show their commitment and empathy for their peers. That is the origin of the transformation, and the human sense of the Sinaloans…”

Likewise, the Secretary of Public Education and CultureGraciela Domínguez expressed the ample and human reasons for the award: “…Recognizing teacher Marisol is also recognizing the daily contribution of thousands of teachers from Sinaloa. Recognize their dedication to the country.

For his dignified and brave attitude, his responsibility and commitment to others, his great contribution and his invaluable work in favor of reading, writing and art in the community. For their selfless dedication, for working for our girls, boys and adolescents, for their social and human sense…”

Without a doubt, the recognition given to teacher Marisol honors Agustina Ramírez, as the awardee herself expressed: “… It commemorates the death of a woman who left us her legacy, a little unfair since she lost her life twelve times, in each son who gave up in defense of his ideals, and of our country, in times of the French intervention.

Agustina Ramírez was a woman of great courage, who has been an example, as is a woman born in The Ferris Wheelof humble birth, daughter of peasants, named Felipa Velázquez, anarchist, expelled by the local priest for thinking differently, who emigrated to Mexicali and organized the agrarian movement “Assault on Lands”, an act for which she was imprisoned along with her children and fellow fighters in the prison Marias Islands.

Therefore, in order to forge the present, we have to delve into our past, and thus the reading room was born, then a community museum, dedicated to Felipa Velázquez, in a community devastated by violence, where a reading room was our refuge , our space that later became imaginary…”

Women represent the most human and loving sense of humanity itself, they are the ones who precisely claim the concept of love as the essential route of the other politics, they are the anticipation of the other humanity.

For women like Marisol Lizárraga It is worth continuing to fight for the other policy: human love. Thank you, teacher, for offering your heart, for opening your chest and taking out your soul.

Congratulations, teacher Marisol, bearer of human love.

