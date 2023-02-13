Laid-off foreign workers from US tech companies, whose visas depend on their employment, are scrambling to find new jobs to avoid being forced to uproot his life and leave the country.

More than 150,000 US-based jobs have disappeared in recent months, dealing an economic blow to Silicon Valley not seen since the dot-com bubble that burst in the early 2000s.

As the massive wave of layoffs sweeps across America’s tech firms, many of those left without jobs remain in the country on H1-B or other visas that They are dependent on their jobs.according to California congresswomen Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren.

Both wrote a letter urging US immigration authorities to at least double the 60-day term that allows foreign workers, holders of work visas, to get new jobs.

During the pandemic and the adoption of virtual and digital communication alternatives, technology companies increased their staff exponentially.

Due to this, experts consider that one of the reasons behind mass layoffss is the return to face-to-face modalities, and uncontrolled growth.

Without a new job at a company that can get them a visa, laid off workers will have to leave the country.

“They’re completely panicking,” says Seattle-based immigration attorney Tahmina Watson. “They are at an absolute crossroads because they don’t know what they are going to do.”

According to Eshoo and Lofgren, foreign workers make up almost a quarter of the workforce in science and technology in the United States.

Tech employees have often settled and started a family in the United States, their supporters told AFP.

“They went from being two-income families to being families with no income, with mortgages, marriages, car payments and children,” says Watson.

“Sixty days is not enough time to settle your affairs; not enough to find another job and then apply for another H1-B visa.”

The Foundation for Indian Studies and the Indian Diaspora posted a petition on Change.org asking US President Joe Biden to extend the visa grace period for one year for humanitarian reasons.

The petition has achieved more than 2,300 signatures since Wednesday.

“My request here is to increase the grace period and let them resolve,” says the director of the foundation, Khanderao Kand.

Microsoft announced that it will cut 10,000 jobs. About 5% of their workforce.

talent exodus

The US economy will suffer if there is a brain drain of migrant tech brains, advocates argue.

More than half of billion-dollar tech companies were founded by migrants, Eshoo and Lofgren wrote in their letter to US Citizenship and Immigration Services leaders.

“To ensure that the successful companies of the future are based in the United States, we must prevent this brain drain from happening,” the letter requests.

Silicon Valley is home to many migrants from China, Europe and India, many of whom They are not just employees but job creatorswith start-ups or investment capital, Kand told AFP.

Talent forced to leave the United States, who in the process leave with their families and dreams, will settle elsewhere and probably won’t return, he warned.

Giving migrant talent a chance to stay could fuel a start-up boom, given that some of those laid off are able to start their own companies, Watson says.

“If we lose this talent, I think it will affect us in the future because these people will realize that they do not interest the United States,” added the lawyer.

Among the tactics used by the newly unemployed are switch to tourist visaswhich gives them six months to find work or resolve paperwork, according to Watson.

“If they can’t find another job, it gives them time to sell their car, break their lease, do whatever they need to do – or try to get to Canada.”

“While we close the doors to migrants, Canada is doing the opposite by welcoming them.”

As cutbacks from tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft make headlines, younger companies are laying off people toosays Reza Malekzadeh, president of French Tech San Francisco.

“I think culturally Europeans are not used to that, especially the French, because they are not used to being fired easily,” Malekzadeh said.

“We try to help each other. I haven’t seen a big wave (of migrants) back to France yet; I think they still have hope.”

AFP