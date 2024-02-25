Piastri agrees with Norris on Ferrari's superiority

If the Bahrain tests gave some fairly reliable feedback, these concerned the Ferrari. It seems clear that the SF-24 is a clear step forward compared to its predecessor, and neither Charles Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz have hidden it.

The pace in the race simulations seemed promising and the times of the qualifying simulation must be weighed (not everyone mounted the red tyre) but they give Ferrari first and second place: data which is also available to the other teams, and which in McLaren lead one to believe they are behind. For Lando Norris, Ferrari and Red Bull are “quite a bit in front“, and Oscar Plates echoed the Briton.

Piastri's words

“I think Red Bull is one step ahead of everyone. Also there Ferrari it seems fast, not to the same extent, but at the moment it seems like a decent second force. We have some work to do, but it's not a bad starting point for us“, this was the Australian's comment at the Bahrain tests.

“I think we are among the top positions in the midfield, but if we want to start fighting regularly for podiums and try to win races we have to find something more“, has continued. “It wasn't a very smooth test for us, but we did a good job and I myself feel more comfortable than at the start of the tests. There is still some work to do but I think we are at a good point: next week we will discover our capabilities“.