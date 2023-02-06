The writer Mario Vargas Llosa spoke again about his separation from Isabel Preysler and assured that he regrets nothing. The Peruvian continues to make people talk after they announced their breakup at the end of 2022.

Mario Vargas Llosa tries to close a stage with Isabel Preysler, after their media separation at the end of December 2022. However, the Peruvian writer and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature He spoke again about his ex-partner in an interview with an international media. He assured that he does not regret anything they both experienced and was honest about her feelings towards her. In previous statements, he did not want to delve into the real reason for her unexpected break, but he once again made an exception.

“I feel very well, and the reasons for the breakup do not exist,” he told El País at the beginning of January. The writer tried to explain that there were no third parties involved in the end of their romance and decided to settle the issue there. However, he referred to her again in conversation with The world.

What did Mario Vargas Llosa say?

Vargas Llosa, who spent just over eight years with the socialite, assured that he was very much in love with the Spanish celebrity. “I was very much in love with Isabel. But, let’s say, that world is not my world,” said the author of “El pez en el agua.” In this way, he implied that both had many differences.

See also Visits to Ukraine Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler had a relationship of just over eight years. Photo: GTRES

In 2015, it became known about their relationship, and this was confirmed in the magazine Hello! “Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa photographed together at a lunch for two in Madrid”, highlighted one of the headlines in the international media. The announcement caused a stir, since it occurred shortly after separating from Patricia Llosa.

Did Isabel Preysler want to separate from Vargas Llosa much earlier?

Pilar Vidal, A journalist from ABC in Spain, revealed that Isabel Preysler would have wanted to separate from the writer long before, but that, due to her advanced age, she did not opt ​​for that decision. “And it is that, according to her, she told people in her circle, Isabel was about to break up with Vargas Llosa two years ago. Although her determination did not come to take her because she was sorry to leave him, “she highlighted.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: Composition/LR

What did the couple do after separating?

Much has been said about the true reasons for the separation of Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa. After announcing their breakup, the writer was seen with his ex-partner, Patricia Llosa, while the socialite has been linked to other personalities. In this regard, she replied: “All I want is to be quiet for a long season or the rest of my life with my grandchildren, which is the only thing that amuses me,” she told ABC.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa at an event. Photo: diffusion See also Antonio Garrigues: «We have forgotten a pat on the shoulder»

Mario Vargas Llosa met with his ex-partner Patricia Llosa

After finishing with Elizabeth Preysler, The rumor spread that the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa would have resumed his relationship with Patricia Llosa. Big was the surprise when the magazine Hello! He assured that he and the mother of his children had an appointment on January 31.

Mario Vargas Llosa meets his ex-wife again. Photo: Hello!

Patricia Llosa would have sent a letter to Isabel Preysler

According to the journalist Pilar Vidal of the “Espejo Público” program, Patricia Llosa wrote a letter to Isabel Preysler when she began a relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa. She in writing she asked him to “do not take seriously the intentions of the Nobel“.

Patricia Llosa would have sent a controversial letter to Isabel Preysler about Mario Vargas Llosa.

“Do not reveal your relationship with the writer (…) you have done it more times” (with other women), says part of the letter. Likewise, she specified that the socialite would be just one more “whim”. “Although the marriage may seem broken, it has been broken for many years, because he has the habit of disappearing for a month with a woman,” she added.

Mario Vargas Llosa would have resumed his relationship with Patricia Llosa

Magaly Medina surprised by revealing that the ex-partner Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa would have resumed their relationship, after the controversial separation of the Peruvian writer. The ATV host mentioned that this news is already on the lips of the Spanish press.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa had a meeting, according to the Spanish press.

“Mario Vargas Llosa is once again in the news in the Spanish entertainment newspapers because he has been seen having dinner with his ex Patricia Llosa (…) So, (…) he could go back with his ex (Patricia Llosa), with the woman who was always there and was married for more than 50 yearswith the woman to whom he dedicated the Nobel with tears in his eyes,” he said.