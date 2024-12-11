Alaska has been the guest this Wednesday at The Anthill to present Alaska Revealedhis documentary series. After the interview, in which in addition to his project he spoke about bisexuality, drugs and cosmetic surgery, Pablo Motos has given way to Mario Vaquerizowho could not be missing from the visit.

“Am at home, and like at home, nowhere. Viva The Anthill and nothing else,” noted the vocalist of the Nancys Rubias as soon as he sat down at the table.

Although the program wanted her appearance to be a surprise, Mario Vaquerizo has commented that this is impossible because they do everything together: “Let’s see if I live with her. Alaska doesn’t like surprises much either. Leaving the house, one on one side, the other on the other, me with the curlers on, and being in different dressing rooms…”.

Next, the singer wanted to thank him for being “all together” celebrating health, Despite his recent incident from which he still suffers aftereffects, money and love.

After this first intervention, Pablo Motos wanted to go into details with Mario Vaquerizo in relation to the accident. “Did you ever find yourself in a wheelchair?”the presenter asks him, to which he responds firmly: “I went out in a wheelchair, but at no time did I allow myself to do so.”

“I start the tour in March, I still have the neck brace. If they don’t take it off soon, I’ll listen to the doctors, I’m going to look like the Masai ladies“he jokes.”

Vaquerizo emphasizes that if he has to go out in a wheelchair he will do it, because the thing “is not going out in it, but how you go out in it,” and assures that in his shows there will be “giratuto” again (platform from which he fell), elevator with guardrail and zip line”.