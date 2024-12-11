The European dream ended for him Unicaja Andalusia Foundation. The Nazarenes could not overcome a good Charleroi team that imposed a greater pace with the ball and was very strong in blocking. The fans responded again and nearly 800 people gathered in the stadium. The Montecillos to enjoy the European competition.

The Unicaja Andalucía Foundation started the first set strongly, facing the high block of Charleroi Volley and managed to get a 10-8 lead. The Belgian team raised the serve level and opened a gap on the scoreboard to 11-16. Maguilaura Frias He put the team on his back and closed the gap to 18-19. A very controversial decision by the referee ended with a point for Charleroi, who decided the set for the Belgians at 21-22.

There was no other option but to win the second to continue dreaming, but things didn’t start well. Those of Ricardo Torronteras They tried on the wings but the high rival blockade made it very difficult. This led to a 7-13 score that complicated things too much. Los Montecillos can’t stop dreaming of a comeback, despite the 17-24 scoreline. And there came the breed of a team that never stops fighting. With Louise Sansó serving and a great Magiilaura Frías, Leticia Delagrammatikas and Emma Ellis, the team saved all seven elimination balls to reach 24 points. The epic returned to Dos Hermanas, but finally Charleroi Volley closed the set 26-28 and confirmed its place in the quarterfinals.

The Unicaja Andalucía Foundation wanted the match as a reward and went all out in the third set. Ricardo Torronteras rested Maguilaura Frías and Lucía Prol enteredplaying his first full set after the injury. Charleroi also made changes and in the blink of an eye the Nazarene team added an interesting 15-5. The set had little history, which ended 25-7.









Things were not the same in the fourth set. Ricardo Torronteras’ team did not enter the partial on time. The initial 3-10 was indicative of a team that was once again having difficulty scoring against the Belgians. Helena Ears as recipient and Louise Sanso They barely managed to add to a team full of changes. Despite this, they did not stop believing at any time and a three-zero partial made it 11-19. He dreamed of a comeback in the set at 14-21, but nothing could be further from reality, because the team ended up falling 16-25.

The Unicaja Andalucía Foundation says goodbye to Europe but will return to league competition this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Arenal Emevé in Lugo as a visitor on the last day of the first round. The Nazarenes already have their place in the Queen’s Cup and the crossings remain to be determined based on this day.