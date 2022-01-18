The artist took inspiration from the characters not only for the designs, but also for the names and even the types.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 18, 2022, 09:13 2 comments

design original pokemon It is not uncommon, there are even artificial intelligences making their own creations. However, a fan decided to venture into the world of crossover, designing three starter Pokémon based on Fire, Grass, and Water types, but using Mario, Sonic, and Link as references.

The Pokémon have references in the designs, names, and typesThe artist in question is @caseyguts, who shared his creations on Twitter. Mario was chosen to represent fire, Link the grass-type, and Sonic the water-type, but this fan’s choice went beyond the obvious colors that reflect what we normally see in the creatures we start our Pokémon adventures with.

For example, the first evolutionary level of Mario is called ‘Tanuee’, which stands for the word ‘Tanooki’, and even looks like the creature in question. The first evolution of the Pokémon based on Sonic is called ‘gagofas’, which makes a reference to the classic phrase of the blue hedgehog: ‘Gotta Go Fast’. On the other hand, Link has clear nods to his change from a Kokiri to a Hylian in all his names.

The artist went into more detail with every pokemon. The one inspired by Mario, for example, changes to fire/flying type in its last evolutionary phase, representing the ability that the Nintendo mascot acquires when he gets the Tanooki suit. Link’s Pokémon, upon obtaining a sword after evolving, it properly becomes a steel-type. Lastly, Sonic gains electrical abilities, referencing his ‘speed like lightning’.

The official Pokémon channel on YouTube, meanwhile, recently shared a emotional video where we can see an animation focused on the well-known Sinnoh Pokémon, Bidoof. The remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, games where we can capture the protagonist of this video, continue to add sales in Japan.

