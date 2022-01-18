Have you ever seen the house of Luca Argentero And Cristina Marino? The famous actor and the well-known model and fitness entrepreneur got married on June 5, 2021 and now live in a mansion luxury. Are you curious to see it? This is what their house is like.

Without a shadow of a doubt Luca Argentero is one of the actors most loved within the entertainment world. Recently married to Cristina Marino, a beautiful little girl was born from their love story, Nina Hope. Let’s find out together each detail of the house of one of the most loved couples on Italian television.

He is one of the most appreciated actors by the Italian public, she is one model, actress and fitness entrepreneur, Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino with their love make all their fans dream. The two got married last June and decided to stay and live in theirs Umbria, immersed in the middle of the nature.

On the other hand as well as their home which is surrounded by green. In fact, the main feature of their villa is the large number of green and uncontaminated gardens. It is no coincidence that the couple likes to indulge in gardening and walking with theirs daughter breathing clean air.

Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino immersed in nature

While the fitness entrepreneur is committed to doing physical activity in the large courtyard, the actor takes care of thevegetable garden. During the period of the lockdown they themselves had declared how important it was to live in a house in the green. In fact, in that period when everything was closed, the couple was able to play outdoor activities.

However, what about it style, it’s about a rustic villa characterized mainly by brick and exposed wood and exposed wood. Instead, as regards the furnishings they are few, natural but all furnished down to the smallest detail.