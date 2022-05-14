Mario Simón does not change his speech, not even when the most important moment of the season arrives: «It is a different week because it is the last one before the ‘playoff’, but we try to keep the player focused. It is necessary to specify the classification and the position; We must win to end a good dynamic and engage the fans more, “says the man from La Mancha.

The Grana team does not depend on itself to finish third in the standings, which would give it an advantage in the first duel of the ‘playoff’. Although the clash against Toledo could be positive for the granas for other reasons: «What matters most to me is ending with good feelings and that is why we have to give our best version against Toledo. There are players who will rest and we are going to open the door to some less usual players. Hopefully his good performance will make it difficult for us next week.” Some Imperial footballer like the central defender Jorge García could start again with the first team, while others could be on the list: “They have had a good year in the subsidiary and when they train with us they bring us joy”, highlights Mario Simón .

The Real Murcia coach does not hide when it comes to ensuring that those warned with four yellow cards will not play tomorrow at the Enrique Roca (12:00), started by the Inoussa headdress: «There is an established plan and against Toledo Zeidane not to play. The rest of the warned are also unlikely to play; in any minimal action they can take a great risk and miss the first game of the ‘playoff’. We are going to distribute minutes and loads. We will reserve all those who have had discomfort during the week », he affirms, so Mario Sánchez could also be absent tomorrow.

The coach from La Mancha will form a starting eleven tomorrow with the less usual players and with some part of the subsidiary



Simón, without a contract for the next campaign with Murcia, sees his team capable of promotion: “He has matured throughout the course, he has found a style. He believes in what he is doing and we arrive at the important moment with confidence, knowing how to play these games, ready for the playoffs. It is essential to be able to finish the season with a victory at home », he warns.

The Manchego warns of the danger of Toledo: “They will not need motivation in a field like this, they are not going to give us anything.”