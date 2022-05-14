A wonderful news, after an ordeal that lasted two years, the situation of Cristina Rosi has improved and she will finally meet her little girl

After two long years, for the first time, Cristina Rosi he will be able to hug his little girl. La di lei is a difficult story, full of obstacles, but that after two years of difficult ascent, she is starting to find a descent.

The story of this 30-year-old mother comes from Arezzowhen in 2020 Cristina was hit by a cardiac arrest in the seventh month of pregnancy. Her doctors managed to save her and deliver her baby in an emergency caesarean section. Unfortunately, however, the young mother is entered a coma. Even Caterina, this is the name of the newborn, remained in the hospital to be subjected to all the care she needed.

For over a year, Cristina Rosi remained in a coma. Thanks to the big hearts of so many people who started a fundraiser, the mother was taken to Austria, in one specialized clinic. Last year, in 2021, the woman was waken up and today came beautiful news. After another long months of rehabilitation, she returned to Italy. Two years have passed since the birth of her baby and now she will finally be able to see and hug her for the first time.

Cristina Rosi will be back home soon

Mom and daughter still need time, but after 2 long years, the situation has improved, as did husband and dad. Gabriele Succi. Cristina will still have to stay in a specialized clinic in Arezzo, but she will soon be able to return home permanently. The family is already preparing for set up the houseso that the health care staff can continue to take care of the mother and daughter.

The doctors are sure that the closeness of Cristina and Caterina will bring only so many benefits for the health of both.

A wonderful news, which he has warmed the heart of all those who have always prayed for this mother and for her little girl.