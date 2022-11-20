. Mario Simón, with his team’s victory yesterday, has ensured his continuity. But the man from La Mancha prefers to talk about what happened on the pitch, and not about what could have happened in the event of a defeat: «We controlled the game a lot with the three midfielders and we took a step forward. We have suffered more from the uncertainty of the score than from what has happened on the pitch. It’s an important victory in an atypical week that helps our performance and to be brave. The victory reinforces the work we have done at home since the start of the season”, acknowledges the coach from La Mancha.

Real Murcia was solvent, despite the fact that it did not sign a brilliant afternoon: «We have played the most complete game for more minutes. Other games we had less good times. Against Logroñés we have been more constant than other times. With more peace of mind we could have closed the game earlier. It was not an easy afternoon due to the atmosphere this week”, reveals Mario Simón.

the best visitor



Logroñés arrived at Enrique Roca as the group 2 team that had scored the most points away from their stadium: «We have beaten a great rival, these victories reinforce. We have played a complete match against a team that has won many points away from home”, says the coach born in Albacete.

He also had words of praise for Loren Burón, the most unbalancing player in the match: «He has adapted to the category and has taken advantage of his opportunity. He is one of the most dynamic footballers above. He must generate things for the team and must be more selfish to take advantage of the situations he has. He needed the goal to gain confidence facing the goal. He had played more away from home than at home and this goal will come in handy for him ».

Arnau Solà, despite his youth, has also established himself on the left side: “I give the team a high note and also him, who gives us more every day, is growing in defense,” says Simón, who also revealed why Javi Rueda, Mario Sánchez and Pedro León did not play: «These three footballers are in the final stretch of their recovery. If we had needed them, they could have helped us.” Scoring 1-0 was decisive, a circumstance that did not occur in other games: «He gives you peace of mind and confidence. He has helped us and we needed it ».