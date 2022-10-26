Ubisoft announces that during the Lucca Comics 2022 there will be many events dedicated to the universe of Mario + Rabbids.

From 28 to 1 November will be present at the Casa del Executioner (Via dei Bacchettoni 10, Lucca) a special exhibition dedicated to the cross-over title, but that’s not all. In fact, during the days of the fair there will be space for live drawing sessions and panels dedicated to the game in the company of two key members of the development team of Ubisoft Milan: the creative director Davide Soliani and the art director Mauro Perini.

THE GALACTIC JOURNEY OF MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE PASSES THROUGH LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 Ubisoft Milan’s latest effort will be present, from 28 October to 1 November, at the famous event dedicated to pop culture with a series of meetings with the development team, panels and an unmissable exhibition focused on the art of video games. Milan, October 26, 2022 – Ubisoft announces that, from Friday October 28 to Monday 1st Novemberwill celebrate the brand new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope with several events aimed at unveiling the behind-the-scenes, curiosities and anecdotes of the Ubisoft and Nintendo crossover, all in the traditional setting of Lucca Comics & Games. For the entire duration of the fair, at the House of the Executioner (Via dei Bacchettoni 10 Lucca), an incredible one will be open to the public show entirely dedicated to the art of play, including sketches, artwork and unique pieces. Directly from Ubisoft Milan, some members of the game development team, including Davide SolianiCreative Director e Mauro PeriniArt Director, will hold a series of very interesting in-depth meetings on the artistic direction of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There will also be live drawing sessions with the public: in short, the fans will really have bread for their teeth! Below is the complete schedule of appointments: Friday 28 October: 11:30 – 12:30 – conference “Davide Soliani and Mario + Rabbids, from the success of Kingdom Battle to the recent Sparks of Hope” with Davide Soliani at Sala R.EC. (former Sacristy)

12:30 – 13:30 – live drawing session open to the public at the Casa del Executioner

16:00 – 17:00 – live drawing session open to the public at the Casa del Executioner

17:30 – 18.30 – conference “The artistic direction of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” with Mauro Perini at Sala R.EC. (former Sacristy) Saturday 29 October: 11.30 – 12.30 – live drawing session open to the public at Casa del Executioner

16:00 – 17:00 – live drawing session open to the public at Casa del Executioner 17:30 – 18:30 – conference “The artistic direction of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” with Mauro Perini at Sala R.EC. (former Sacristy) Sunday 30 October: 10:00 – 11:00 – live drawing session open to the public at Casa del Executioner

12:00 – 13:00 – live drawing session dedicated to children at Lucca Junior, Family Palace room

13:00 – 14:00 – live drawing session open to the public at Casa del Executioner

17:30 – 18:30 – conference “The artistic direction of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” with Mauro Perini at Sala R.EC. (former sacristy) There show at the Casa del Boia (Via dei Bacchettoni 10 Lucca) it will continue until Monday 1 November. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is available from October 20 exclusively for console of the Nintendo Switch family. For the latest on the game, just visit the official sitewhile for all the news regarding the games Ubisoftthe reference is news.ubisoft.com.

