The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair in general, and humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 13:43 and the second tide will be at 02:47

The first islands are at 20:28 and the second is at 07:50.. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first tide occurs at 10:00, the second tide at 23:40, the first islands at 16:36, and the second islands at 05:17.