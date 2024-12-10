Temperatures in Spain have plummeted at this end of the Constitution’s long weekend. While during the last few weeks the weather has remained stable with moderate temperatures for the time of year, between Saturday and Sunday they began to drop.

In fact, the warning has maintained the warnings for this Monday due to “extreme risk” due to snowfall and the effects of an arctic air mass. The result of this situation has been a white blanket up to 40 centimeters thick in some points and minimum temperatures that have already placed mercuries below zero in areas such as Teruel, Salamanca or Huesca.

Mario Picazo sets a date for the end of the arctic cold

Even though we are in December and the real cold has just arrived in our country, there are many who wonder When will this extreme episode end? that returns the thermometers to somewhat higher temperatures. In this sense, the popular meteorologist Mario Picazo has gone ahead of the State Meteorological Agency in its forecast and has set a date for when the episode of arctic cold will end.

For this Monday, according to Picazo, snowfall is still expected at “relatively low levels, especially in the communities of Asturias and Castilla y León.” Although the storm will subside throughout Monday, instability is still expected to continue: “It keeps the air cold and rains bordering the Mediterranean reaching the southwest of the peninsula and the Canary Islands.









The day the temperatures begin to rise

That is why Mario Picazo insists that, although the anticyclone takes positions, “we must not let our guard down.” Temperatures will remain cold and They are expected to “fall further over the next two or three days”.

“He Thursday It seems that it is the day when recover as the cold air recedes», highlights Picazo about the day when temperatures will begin to recover and, therefore, this episode of arctic cold could end.

For the moment, before arriving on Thursday, Spain will experience days of “pure and harsh winter” that will require dressing up warmly while the episode lasts.