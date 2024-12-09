BlackRock, the global investment giant, has in its long-term strategies several themes related to what it calls megaforces that will shape the future of the economy, among which it places artificial intelligence and technology. And to make it accessible to investors, it has launched European AI Suitea set of three funds: two exchange-traded funds, iShares AI Infrastructure Ucits ETF and iShares AI Adopters & Applications Ucits ETFand an actively managed product, the BGF AI Innovation Fund.

The firm explains that investments related to AI infrastructure, which encompass hardwarecloud computing and chips, could exceed $270 billion this yearand long-term forecasts are for them to exceed $1 trillion across a wide range of market segments.

BGF AI Innovation Fund is under the umbrella of BlackRock’s Fundamental Equities Technology team, which manages $24 billion of assets and offers global exposure across the entire value chain, while the ETFs mentioned provide specific exposure to opportunities. emerging in the field of AI, from the initial development of infrastructure, such as semiconductors, to practical applications such as image recognition and language translation software.

The active fund is the BlackRock’s main thematic strategy and has a concentrated portfolio of between 20 and 40 stocks, focused on companies linked to one or more layers of AI development, including infrastructure such as energy, accelerated computing and cloud infrastructure, as well as applications such as software of data.