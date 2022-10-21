Little by little, the offer of Nintendo 64 on Switch expands. A couple of days ago Pilotwings came to the online service, and it was recently confirmed that Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available on this platform at the beginning of next November. Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Mario Party and its sequel will arrive on the N64 application on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on November 2, 2022. This is the first time that this service receives two games at the same time. time, since we are usually used to only one per month. Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/2! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/gkoPmAPFUk – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 21, 2022 In this way, the possibility is not ruled out that in December we will not see any game for N64, and instead it will be the SEGA catalog Genesis the one that expands with a couple of new features. On related topics, Alan Wake Remastered is coming to the Switch. Similarly, a new Digimon game will come to this console.



Editor’s Note: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are two of the most loved games in the series, especially the sequel. Although my favorite is Mario Party 7, I can’t deny that the N64 trilogy is extremely memorable, and the arrival of these two on Switch will make more than one person happy. Via: NintendoThe post Mario Party and Mario Party 2 arrive on Switch first appeared on Atomix.

