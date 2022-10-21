God of War Ragnarok throws a gauntlet a The Last of Us as regards the options relating toaccessibility: Kratos and Atreus’ new adventure will include plenty of them, and game director Eric Williams explained why.

“We’re going to dig into accessibility this time,” Williams explained. “With the first episode we were just scratching the surface, so we set ourselves the goal of doing something better.” By the way, have you read our God of War trial Ragnarok?

“We don’t want to wait to launch a couple of games to reach the level of Naughty Dog. No, we will match their options one by one right now, with this title,” continued the game director. “We are part of a first party study system and we have to lead the way.”

“Naughty Dog has placed the first flag, it is up to us to follow them. After that other development teams will do the same and more people will be able to try their hand at our games.” A commitment that Williams has made personally.

“There’s a story going back to the God of War in 2018 and it broke my heart. A guy wrote us a letter saying he loved the game (…) but got stuck in the desert area for something like four hours.”

“I wondered why and I found out he was deaf, and that was an audio-based puzzle. This thing crushed me and I thought it should never happen again. I still have that feeling present, so when we had the being able to do better on the accessibility front was fantastic. “

“It’s something everyone can benefit from. It doesn’t matter if you have a disability or not, these options make the experience more accessible and allow more people to play.”