It seems like a joke, but there are only a few days left until the long-awaited movie of Super Mario Bros. , the same that will even release its latest trailer through a direct next week. And although everything is going very well with the tape, something that has not convinced from the beginning is the voice of Chris Pratt for the protagonist, but there are people who think otherwise.

It was suggested from the first trailer that Pratt should be changed to danny Devitobut the director of productionAaron Horvatcomments that the actor Guardians of the Galaxy fit perfectly with Mario. Here is his comment:

For us, it made a lot of sense. He’s really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a lot of heart. The way Mario is characterized in our movie, he’s perfect for that.

On the other hand, one of the actors who immediately convinced the fans was Jack Black In the role of Bowser, and it is that his interpretation has been one of the most striking and stellar during the first video. Even, to celebrate that the film is almost released, the actor from School of Rock He has dressed as the character to get more immersed.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie opens andl April 6 in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Frankly, he doesn’t do it that badly, we also don’t have such a strong reference to how Mario really sounds, nothing beyond the eighties series, since in games he’s not very talkative.