A 6-year-old boy was killed in the chest by a stray bullet during a confrontation between criminals and the Military Police in an access to the Torre favela, in the Inconfidência neighborhood, in Queimados, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, in the late afternoon of this Thursday Friday 6. A 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old teenager were also shot but survived.

Kevin Lucas dos Santos Silva was on Rua Colombo when he was hit. He was even referred to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Queimados, but died. The 9-year-old girl was grazed her leg, and a 13-year-old girl was also injured. Both resisted injuries and received first aid at the UPA. Afterwards, the girl was transferred to the Hospital Adão Pereira Nunes, in Duque de Caxias (Baixada Fluminense), and the teenager was transferred to the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu, where she had to undergo surgery.

The Military Police reported that agents of the 24th Battalion (Queimados) were attacked by criminals during a routine patrol on Torre Hill, where the community is located, and protected themselves. According to the PM, the police did not fire any shots. Local residents who witnessed the clash said police officers also shot.

