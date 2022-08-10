There was an intense moment in “This is war” for the announcement of a new member of the competition reality show. The minutes passed and the drivers looked surprised, since they knew the identity of the participant before the important announcement. Finally, it was revealed that mario irivarren came back to celebrate 10 years of “EEG”. “I didn’t think he would come back,” he said excitedly.

Mario Irivarren returns home

All the participants of “This is war” they were amazed after meeting the new participant. “I feel nervous, excited, happy to be here again in the most unexpected way”, were the first words of mario irivarren on his return. “Literally, they called me an hour ago, I’m not kidding,” she revealed. This statement was confirmed by Johanna San Miguel.

Mario Irivarren himself is surprised by his return

The TV personality’s return to “EEG” It happened in very particular circumstances, which took the new member by surprise. “I had a pichanga at 6 in the afternoon”, he began his explanation. “At 5:45 he calls me Peter and he tells me ‘come to the program’”, he said. In that way, he apologized to his friends on the set of “This is war” for not attending the football match.

The return of mario irivarren responds to a request from fans of reality competitions. And it is that users of social networks requested his return on several occasions. Vania Bludau’s ex-lover could become the new captain of the “combatants”.