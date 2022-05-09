mario irivarren He shared a new experience with his followers after acknowledging that he had violent behavior during his romantic relationship with Vania Bludau. The former reality boy told how his process was and even thanked her friend for the spiritual ritual with which he sought to enrich her soul.

“I was invited by a great friend, now a sister, to be part of a beautiful ancestral ritual that has been a great life lesson for me. (…) In this process of personal growth, I am learning to see things with humility, leaving my ego and arrogance aside. showing the deepest respect for people and their way of thinking and feeling”, wrote the influencer.

He also revealed what he was looking for with this spiritual ritual. “I who live or lived with a shell on me, who lived playing the strong, the tough, was unable to tell how I felt (…) Suddenly, I found myself speaking from the depths of my heart how I really felt with people I had just met, asking for forgiveness and giving thanks for what touches me and has touched me. Today I find wealth not in the material, but in the soul, which is the only truly valuable” he stated.

Influencer sends message after apologizing to Vania Bludau

The also entrepreneur, after accepting his violent behavior with Vania Bludau, and apologizing for the damage caused, spoke through his social networks to leave a message to his followers. “Thank you very much for all the messages from him. I am pleasantly surprised by the number of messages full of love and good vibes that I have received. I’m honest, I didn’t expect it. I have not been able to respond to all of them, but I have read each one, and each message helps me to comfort my soul a little, ”he wrote.

Mario Irivarren manifested himself on Instagram after his revelations about Vania Bludau. Photo: Instagram

Mario Irivarren reveals that he loses control of his emotions

In a conversation with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter in the “Amor y Fuego” program, on Thursday, May 5, Mario Irrivaren admitted having behavioral problems, since he claimed to lose control of his emotions. “I am not a bad person, I am not an abuser. I lose control of my emotions and impulses. I have an ‘issue’ with anger when I get stressed or upset. I feel like it can happen to anyone,” he said.