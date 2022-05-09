Overview: Guterres shocked by Russian school airstrike and UK announces new sanctions
These are the main developments from Sunday evening and the night from Sunday to Monday:
- Secretary General Antonio Guterres United Nations has reacted with shock to the deadly Russian airstrike on a school in the village of Bilohorivka, in Luhansk Oblast. He points in it a written statement that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared, even in times of war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday evening that 60 people were killed in Saturday’s bombing after being buried under the rubble.
- It United Kingdom has a new package of economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus, Reuters news agency reported. For example, import tariffs on platinum, palladium and a range of other products are being increased. Russia is a major producer of platinum and palladium. London also wants to ban the export to Russia of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machines.
- U2 singer Bono has Sunday a surprise performance given in a metro station in Kiev. Together with U2 guitarist The Edge, the Irish artist performed for Ukrainian soldiers, among others. On Twitter, the band wrote that they came to Kiev at the invitation of the government. “The people of Ukraine are not only fighting for their own freedom, you are also fighting for everyone who loves freedom,” Bono said, according to AFP news agency.
#Guterres #shocked #Russian #airstrike #school
Leave a Reply