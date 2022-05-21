The bickering between mario irivarren Y vania bludau They don’t have when to finish. Despite the fact that the reality boy has repeatedly denied everything said by his ex-partner, new statements come to light, hinting at physical and psychological aggression by both.

However, this time the former “Combat” participant spoke through the “America Today” program about the latest statements made by the model, where he not only talks about the relationship they had, but also about the entrepreneur’s family.

Mario Irivarren explodes against Vania Bludau

The model was also quite indignant at the constant indirections he receives from Vania Bludau through social networks. Likewise, he did not hesitate to defend her family, since she has been involved in a mess that does not belong to her.

“At this point, you yourselves are already seeing how Vania is with the things she publishes on her social networks, that she does not have the slightest qualm about saying the first thing that comes out of her mouth, accusing me without evidence and defaming me. She has no problem insulting me, belittling me and calling me ‘good for nothing’. He doesn’t have the slightest respect for messing with my family, which has nothing to do with here. ”, he mentioned.

Mario Irivarren seeks to prove his innocence

The presenters of “America Today” showed live images of the conversation they had with the ex-combatant through WhatsApp. In these, he indicates that he will do everything possible to prove that he is innocent, despite the fact that he admitted to violent behavior and that the most important thing for him is to clean his image.

“I have a strong character and I can become explosive, a condition that I have been working on conscientiously, and it is another thing to accuse me of being an abuser, as Vania wanted to show. Those events never happened. I have never disclosed details of my private life, but everything has a limit, the only thing I want is to clean my image of all the damage that has been done to me and I do not intend to stop until that is the case ”, he expressed.

Mario Irivarren affirms that he did not attack Vania Bludau

Continuing with the extensive message posted on the América TV program, Mario Irivarren stated that he had never hurt the influencer and asked that, if he continued with that statement, evidence of the alleged aggression be shown.

“I flatly deny having beaten, hit, hanged Vania, as she claims without any evidence, a single photo or video that, despite working with her social networks and recording herself every day, in none of all his stories does he appear with a single mark, scratch or bruise, as happened in my case . The photo in which you can see the scratch that he left on my face the day he slapped me is taken from Instagram, ”she added.

Vania Bludau ignores Mario Irivarren

After an Internet user criticized her, Vania Bludau did not hesitate to respond to the comment, minimizing the relationship she had with the former “Combat” participant and even comparing it to that of her ex-fiancé, Frank Dello Russo.