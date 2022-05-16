SThey didn’t have to make an appointment back then, they met. Sometimes with more than 50 people. As always on home game days. The meeting point was a pub on Brueckenstrasse in Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen. Everyone just called the innkeeper “eye” because he had a glass eye. “Yes, yes, the wild seventies,” Mario Hunscha sometimes interjects when he starts to talk. And he can tell a lot, about a life with and sometimes for Frankfurt Eintracht.

In his garden on the Sachsenhausen mountain, Hunscha serves sparkling water in glasses with the Eintracht emblem. The cherry tree promises a rich harvest. Emotional harvest time is 2022 for lifelong Eintracht supporters like him. Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday against Glasgow Rangers. “If we win that,” says Hunscha, “it would be too good to be true.” The sixty-four-year-old is a strong man who shows that he has worked hard all his life, but never gave up. His club caused him a lot of hardship, inflicted heavy defeats, demanded an enormous number of kilometers by car, train, ship and plane, that’s it. But far more great victories were given, formative experiences prepared, friendships cemented, cohesion and yes, warmth donated. “It has now paid off for more than 50 years. I’ll keep going until the end, I can’t do anything else,” says Hunscha.