Microsoft he decided to double the budget for increase salaries, as reported by reporter Tom Warren. In addition, the company will increase the annual availability of shares for most employees. The goal is not to lose talent, that is to lower the attraction rate below 10%.

The initiative, certainly praiseworthy, was born from the haemorrhage of personnel that took place in the last year. Many have left for other companies such as Facebook. In particular, much of the management of the division of Hololense dropped out, including some talents who have been with Microsoft for more than two decades.

In fact, Microsoft wants to continue to be attractive to potential employees and wants to make sure that those already on the job are less motivated to leave. It should be specified that the news refers to the entire company and therefore is not specific to the Xbox sector. However we imagine that the increases will also affect the developers.