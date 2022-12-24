Mario Hart has relived his time on competition reality shows after his visit to the “Com FM” streaming program, hosted by Mario Hart and Fabianne Hayashida. In an interview with his former “Combate” teammates, the car driver felt confident and spoke at length about the incidents he experienced over the years as a contestant in this type of space.

At one point, the ex-participants of “Combate” recalled the strong rivalry that existed years ago between the ATV space and the América TV “Esto es guerra” space. Due to this dispute between television houses, in the final season of the channel 9 program, some contestants were removed from the reality show, since it had to be constantly renewed so as not to lose attraction with the audience.

Why did Mario Hart leave “Combate”?

Precisely, one of those changes came to Mario Hart, who said that the program decided to leave him without a contract. Despite the rating that he generated due to the controversies that arose in his romance with Alejandra Baigorria, they did not want him anymore. However, they did ask “Rubia de Gamarra” that he stay a few more months.

“ Pepe Lucho told me: ‘Mario, I’m going to be very honest, I think you need a rest. I think you have to give yourself some time’, and I told him: ‘You want me to rest, but you’re going to pay me’. And he told me: ‘No, you are free to do whatever you want’, and with Alejandra it was different. In conclusion, Ale we love you, but Mario, no,” the businessman told “Com FM”.

How did Mario Hart get into “This Is War”?

After their meeting with the producer of “Combate”, Mario Hart and Ale Baigorria contacted Peter Fajardo, producer of “Esto es guerra”, to see if there were any job opportunities for both of them at América TV.

“Leaving the office, I called Peter and we told him we were free, and he told us to come the next day to talk. And so we went to the other side”, added the car driver.