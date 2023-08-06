In a video released on social networks, the PL deputy says he was hospitalized for 3 days, but that he is now “well”

After 3 days of hospitalization for suspected thrombosis, federal deputy Mario Frias (PL-RJ) was discharged this Sunday (6.Aug.2023). In video published on social networks, says that the final diagnosis indicated only “small fat clogs”.

“I had a suspicion of thrombosis, but it wasn’t a thrombosis in my leg. They were small plugs of fat. […] It was a very difficult 3 days. Family is everything. God is wonderful, and I got one more chance. So I want to thank all the people who sent me messages, my friends, my family. Tell everyone I’m fine, I’m out of the hospital now, I’m medicated”said Frias.

Watch (5min22s):

The former special secretary of Culture was admitted to the hospital after feeling numbness in his foot and pain in his calf. “As I already have a history of heart attacks, I went to the hospital”, stated.

In December 2020, Frias had a “infarction principle” – term incorrectly used to describe angina or a suspected heart attack. At the time, he was admitted to Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, where he underwent a catheterization. In July 2022, the deputy was hospitalized again after suffering an acute myocardial infarction.

“This week I’m going to do some more tests, I haven’t been feeling well for a month or so, I had some problems during the recess and that’s it”said the parliamentarian in a post on his Instagram profile.