Mario Delgadonational leader of Morena, expressed that The National Commission of Honesty and Justice of the party is in time to respond to Marcelo Ebrard’s challengeso there has been no omission or delay in the response.

In a press conference, the party leader responded like this, after former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard asked the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation on Sunday to intervene and rush Morena to respond to his challenge about the internal process to elect a presidential candidate.

Mario Delgado pointed out that The National Commission of Honesty and Justice has told you that there are two procedures in a challengeone of them has to do with electoral issues and has a specific deadline to be resolved, which is very short.

And the ordinary termwhich according to the Morena Honesty Commission, has many challenges, and the times are different for its reception and relief.

What the commission is going to answer is that it is within the deadlinesThat is, there is no omission in the response to the challenge made by Marcelo Ebrard, the Morenoist leader stressed.

He also said that the Morena Commission is preparing a very thorough review process of the challenge in which it will even open a period to verify the evidence that was delivered and call some people who presented the challenge to hearings.

It is a process that is ongoing but there is no delay or omission in attention to the resource, he reiterated. Mario Delgado.

He pointed out that the Court will probably ask Morena to inform it about the status of the challenge.and the Commission will respond in accordance with its regulations.

I think the confusion is that if it were a challenge to electoral issues, like a campaign event, it has to be resolved before, because it has a limited period.but it is an ordinary complaint, therefore these are different times.

