Anthony Rota resigned this Tuesday as president of the Lower House of Canada for having caused one of the biggest scandals in the country’s parliamentary life. Rota announced this Tuesday afternoon that he is leaving office after multiple pressures. The reason was the presence of a former member of a Nazi unit – and an ovation for this same person – at the parliamentary ceremony in honor of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

MP for the Liberal Party of Canada, Anthony Rota has presided over the House of Commons since 2019. On Friday, before President Zelenzki and Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, gave their speeches in the legislative chamber, Rota said the following: “ Today we have in this House a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran of the Second World War who fought for the independence of Ukraine against the Russians, and who continues to support the troops today even at 98 years of age. His name is Yaroslav Hunka,” adding that he was “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero.” Visibly moved, Hunka received a standing ovation from the audience.

On Sunday, Jewish organizations in Canada, such as B’nai Brith Canada and the Friends of the Simon-Wiesental Centre, expressed their dismay at this invitation, since Hunka had served in the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division in World War II. , Ukrainian volunteer unit implicated in the killing of Jews and other minorities. Anthony Rota responded the same day, stating that he was unaware of various elements of Hunka’s past and offering his apology, particularly to “Jewish communities across Canada and around the world.” As Rota had pointed out at Friday’s event, Yaroslav Hunka lives in the constituency he represents as an MP (Nipissing—Timiskaming, in the province of Ontario).

Rota claimed in his message on Sunday that he was solely responsible for the incident, stressing that the other parliamentarians, the prime minister’s office and Zelensky’s delegation were unaware of the invitation and the intention to applaud Hunka. A day later, Rota reiterated his apology in the legislative chamber. “I cannot express how sorry I am for what happened,” he said. Minutes later, the Bloc Quebecois and the New Democratic Party called for Rota’s resignation for an “unforgivable error that discredits the entire House.”

That same Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau described the incident as “deeply shameful” for Parliament and all Canadians, but without calling for Rota’s resignation. Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, said Trudeau should take responsibility and personally apologize. The Russian and Polish embassies in Ottawa commented on social media about what happened in the legislative chamber.

This Tuesday morning, it was the turn of the conservative deputies to demand the departure of Rota. Likewise, important figures in the Liberal Government – such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly and the government leader in the Lower House, Karina Gould – pointed out that resignation was the only alternative. Anthony Rota’s fate was cast. A few hours later, he declared at the beginning of Tuesday’s parliamentary session: “I rise to report with great regret my resignation as President of the House of Commons.”

Canada sheltered numerous victims of the Second World War; also several collaborators of the Nazi forces. The case of Yaroslav Hunka is not the first to provoke reactions. In September 2021, Helmut Oberlander, a former member of a Third Reich extermination unit, died at his home in Waterloo, Ontario. Since 1995 he had been fighting a legal battle to avoid his deportation. This Tuesday, Poland’s Education Minister stated that he had taken steps to request the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka.

The impact of this incident on the image of the Trudeau Government has not been minor. Volodymyr Zelensky’s second visit to Canada – the second since the Russian invasion began – has been marred by reactions to Hunka’s presence. Likewise, the scandal has taken place in days when the press around the world describes the tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi due to the alleged involvement of the Indian intelligence services in the murder of a Sikh leader in Vancouver, a crime that occurred last June.

