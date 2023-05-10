This Tuesday, May 9, Mario Delgadonational president of Morena, summoned the deputies and deputies morenistas for support the call to vote in the next elections of the State of Mexico and Coahuila.

During a private meeting in the Chamber of Deputies, the Morena leader requested the support of legislators to tour the neighborhoods and convince the population of the importance of winning in both states.

“We need your support throughout the month of May, we need your presence and we need your support, both in the State of Mexico and in Coahuila,” Delgado said. In addition, he stressed the importance of preventing the PRI from reaching 100 years in power, which would be a curse for these states.

At the meeting, attended by 120 legislators, the president of Morena called for party unity and reiterated that will make a “roll call” to guarantee participation of all the deputies in the electoral campaign.

“A fraternal roll call, to see who is going and who is not going, so that they don’t ‘hamburgues’ me, so that everyone supports, so that everyone goes for a walk and contributes to this movement,” said Delgado.