The leader of the Rassemblement National (RN) Marine Le Pen has been sent to trial along with 26 other people accused of “misappropriation of European public funds”. This was decided today by the two investigating judges dealing with the case, as reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, citing its sources from the Paris Prosecutor’s Office on condition of anonymity.

In addition to the former candidate for the Elysée, among those indicted there are also her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former treasurer of the party Wallerand de Saint-Just, the mayor of Perpignan Louis Aliot and the former number 2 of the party Bruno Gollnisch. The trial is expected between October and November 2024.

Marine Le Pen is suspected of having ”organized a fraudulent and organized system of misappropriation of European funds for her own benefit, through the fictitious hiring of parliamentary assistants” between 2004 and 2016.