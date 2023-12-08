The health and humanitarian situation in Gaza, With the extension of the fighting to the south of the strip and forced evacuations to increasingly overcrowded areas, it is causing “civilization and society to collapse,” a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Every day is more horrible than the last, with terrible scenarios in which children beg for water (…) or people cut down telephone poles to be able to heat themselves or cook,” described WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier at a conference. of press.

The official source stressed that some of the convoys with medical aid coordinated by the WHO have been stopped in their transit to the northern half of Gaza.and that today, Friday, an operation to evacuate patients from Al Ahli Hospital, also in the northern part, was suspended.

“We cannot afford to lose one more health center, not one ambulance, at a time when we fear that southern Gaza will experience the same violence as the north,” he said.

According to the WHO, only 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are still operational, and only two of them are in the northern part.

Lindmeier recalled that this Thursday marked two months since the Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians, violent acts that he condemned, but he also pointed out that in this time a campaign has been deployed “against the entire Gazan population, innocent civilians, through attacks that even Israel’s main allies consider indiscriminate.

Israeli artillery unit near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombings destroy Gaza’s Great Mosque, its oldest Muslim temple



Israeli bombings destroyed the Al Omari Mosque in Gaza, the largest and oldest in the StripThe Gaza City authorities reported this Friday in a message through their official Facebook account.

“The Gaza City Council condemns the attack by the Israeli occupation on the Al Omari Grand Mosque”, located in the old town of the city of Gaza, denounced the City Council, which assured that the bombing of the Muslim temple is “part of the policy of destruction” of Israel against “historical and archaeological monuments of the city.”

As he added in his statement, where you can see two photos of the temple reduced almost completely to rubble, “the Al Omari Mosque is the largest and oldest in Old Gaza” and “one of the most outstanding Islamic and historical monuments” in the Stripe.

The temple was initially built as a Byzantine church in the 5th century and later converted into a mosque in the 7th century by Arab generals of the Caliph Omar Ibn al Khatab, in the first period of Muslim rule of the Strip.

Following its destruction, the Gaza City Council asked UNESCO “to intervene and condemn the actions of the occupation (Israel) against symbols, monuments and heritage of Gaza.”

People injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Gaza.

Israel says it attacked Hamas military infrastructure at Gaza’s Al Azhar University



The Israeli Army reported this Friday that yesterday it attacked military infrastructure of the Islamist group Hamas on the campus of Al Azhar University in Gaza.

On Thursday, the Army attacked “complexes with terrorist infrastructure used for Hamas military activity at Al Azhar University,” located in the Rimal neighborhood, in the center of Gaza City.

“Within the university campus, troops located terrorist infrastructure, including an underground tunnel that ran from the university courtyard and continued to a school one kilometer away,” an Israeli military spokesman said in a statement.

In turn, “numerous weapons were located and taken, including explosive devices, rocket parts, launchers, explosive device detonation systems and various technological assets for intelligence analysis and research.”

These findings, he said, “show that Hamas took advantage of the university building for attacks against our forces.”

All of this occurs while Israel continues its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has already left more than 17,400 Palestinians dead since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, according to Gazan authorities.

The war, which has now lasted 63 days, broke out with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, resulting in at least 1,200 dead and more than 240 people taken hostage to Gaza.

*With Efe