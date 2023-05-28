Brazil Agencyi

5/27/2023 – 5:12 PM

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said this Saturday (27) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will veto a provision of Provisional Measure 1150/22, known as the Atlantic Forest MP, approved last Wednesday (24) by the Chamber of Deputies.

The text approved by federal deputies amends the Atlantic Forest Law (Law 11,428/06) to allow the deforestation of areas where there will be installation of electricity transmission lines, gas pipelines or public water supply systems, without the need for a study prior notice of environmental impact or compensation of any nature. It also dispenses with the capture, collection and transport of wild animals, only guaranteeing their scaring away. The text also provides, among other points, that secondary vegetation in the medium stage of regeneration may be cut down for public utility purposes even when there is a technical alternative or another location for the undertaking. The MP is now going to presidential sanction

In a video posted on social networks due to the National Day of the Atlantic Forest, celebrated today, Marina Silva highlighted society’s movements that support the creation of protective measures for the biome. “I come to reinforce the commitment that President Lula has assumed in vetoing the amendments that attack the Atlantic Forest Law”.

“Yesterday we had some very bad news: that device that makes it extremely difficult to protect the Atlantic Forest had returned. But, today, we have good news: like the first time this device came to the scene, President Lula again said he will veto it”, he said. “And that’s what we need: laws that help protect all Brazilian biomes. And the Atlantic Forest, which has already been so punished by destruction, is now able to regenerate itself thanks to protective laws”, he added.

The protection and restoration of the Atlantic Forest is fundamental not only for the survival of the species that inhabit it, but also for the quality of life of the human communities that depend on the resources and services it offers in the preservation of biodiversity, in the regulation… pic.twitter.com/YAeyyBmo4j — Marina Silva (@MarinaSilva) May 27, 2023

Atlantic forest

Data from the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation revealed this week the deforestation of more than 20,000 hectares of the biome in the period of one year, which is equivalent to 20,000 soccer fields. Currently, approximately 20% of the original vegetation cover remains preserved. The Atlantic Forest covers 17 states and more than 3,400 municipalities, where 70% of Brazilians live.

