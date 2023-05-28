Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

In Germany, infection with Candida auris is increasing. But what is the danger of the yeast fungus and what are the symptoms of an infection with the pathogen?

Munich – How dangerous is Candida auris? The fungal disease is causing concern in medical circles. At the beginning of the year, the US Department of Health and Human Services warned of yeast infections after the sharp increase in US health facilities. Cases are now also known in Italy, England and Spain. In Germany, experts show up about the Rise in infections with Candida auris in Germany and advise reporting compulsory yeast infections.

What is Candida Auris Candida auris is a yeast that was first identified in Japan in 2009 in the external auditory canal of a 70-year-old patient. The name of the yeast fungus is also due to the place where it was found, since Auris is the Latin Latin word for ear. At about the same time, there were also proven diseases with the fungus in other regions of the world, which experts still cannot explain to this day.

“Now there is still time to introduce such a reporting obligation, we should not let this opportunity pass by,” urges Dr. Alexander Aldejohann from the Institute for Hygiene and Microbiology in Würzburg. A current analysis in the “Deutsches Ärzteblatt” also sees an urgent need for action due to the significant increase in order to be able to better monitor the increasing cases of the fungal pathogen. “It is inevitable that Candida auris will also spread in Germany,” said Oliver Kurzai from the University of Würzburg, head of the National Reference Center for Invasive Fungal Infectionsat the Mirror above a possible spread of the fungal disease.

Significant increase in fungal disease: how dangerous is candida auris?

But how dangerous is Candida auris? In Germany, there have been twelve reported infections with the fungal pathogen in the past two years. Since 2015 there have been a total of 43 cases of the pathogen in Germany. In 16 of these cases, the fungal infection was severe enough to require treatment. In eight of those cases, the fungus had already entered the bloodstream.

Candida auris poses no threat to a healthy person.

As long as it does not get into the bloodstream, the yeast fungus does not usually pose a major threat to healthy people, even if the fungal pathogen does infect them. However, Candida auris can be dangerous for people with a weakened immune system due to possible previous illnesses or patients in intensive care units.

What diseases can the fungal pathogen Candida Auris cause?

Among other things, Candida auris can attack the central nervous system, organs, bones and eyes if the fungal pathogen penetrates into the bloodstream. In addition, an illness with the yeast fungus can trigger sepsis. Blood poisoning is one of those medical emergencies that should be treated immediately, since every hour left untreated increases the risk of death by 7 percent.

“Our experience shows that any infection with Candida Auris is difficult to treat and potentially life-threatening for patients,” explained Microbiology Alexander Aldejohann dem Editorial Network Germany (RND). As the WHO writes, the probability of dying after an infestation of the internal organs is between 29 and 53 percent. About 30 percent of all infections in which Candida auris enters the body are fatal.

Infection with yeast: what are the symptoms of candida auris?

The most common symptoms of candida auris include high fever and chills. Other possible symptoms of the fungal disease are general malaise, dry mouth, burning and taste disorders. Infection with the resistant yeast may show up as redness and a whitish plaque that can be wiped off. The mucous membrane underneath is reddened and can often bleed slightly after the plaque has been removed.

Candida Auris: what are the symptoms of resistant yeast?

Fever

chills

Possible other symptoms of candid auris?

dry mouth

General malaise

taste disorders

Burn

Resistant yeast: how do you get infected with candida auris?

But how do you get infected with candida auris? Infection with the fungal pathogen can occur from person to person. The infection can also be passed on via contaminated surfaces, on which the pathogen can remain for months.

Transmission is most likely via smear infection. Aerosols, such as in the case of the corona virus, do not play a role in an infection. Nevertheless, the yeast fungus proves to be a resistant pathogen, since some medicines against fungal infestation (antimycotics) or various disinfectants cannot do anything to combat the stubborn yeast fungus.

Experts warn of increasing infections of the resistant fungal pathogen Candida auris in Germany. (Illustration) © Kateryna Kon / imago

However, as mentioned, there is little to no cause for concern for the general public. So-called “colonization” occurred in most of the confirmed cases. This means that although the fungus was detected somewhere on the body, no treatment was necessary.

Yeast is a ‘Global Health Threat’: What Does the Candida auris Do?

The World Health Organization has also been keeping an eye on the spread for a long time. The WHO definition of what Candida auris does is: “A worldwide pathogenic yeast that can cause invasive candidiasis of the blood, heart, central nervous system, eyes, bones and internal organs. Experts classify the pathogen as an “urgent threat”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA classified Candida auris as a “serious global health threat” in the shadow of Corona as early as 2019. Also because the fungus cannot always be reliably identified with the usual routine tests and is difficult to treat due to widespread resistance.